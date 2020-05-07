A sweet and simple birthday for Aalisha Panwar!

MUMBAI: Aalisha would've loved to travel to her hometown Shimla to celebrate her birthday if the lockdown hadn't hit us. The 'Meri Gudiya' actress who turns another year younger today, with the lockdown still in effect celebrated her birthday in a sweet home affair.

Aalisha's mom video called her and baked her favourite chocolate cake. Speaking on her special day she said, "I wish to get out of this phase with happiness and get back to work soon and do what I Love doing best, again. I miss my co-stars and my little angel Jenisha (Avi)"

She further wishes for everyones' safety and health. Wish you a great year ahead Aalisha!