This sweet gesture of Akshay Kharodia really shows that dreams do come true, check it out

Earlier, there was a buzz that Akshay Kharodia aka Dev is about to leave the show but keeping the buzz aside, the actor has really impressed the fans with his performance. While Shiva is known for his anger, Dev is admired for his calmness.
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. The audience love the heartfelt story and the strong bond between each family member. The show is currently focusing on Shweta’s manipulations over the Pandya Niwas and Store and how she managed to destroy the family’s unity. The story takes a seven year leap and all the Pandya brothers are living different lives.

The show has gone for a leap recently and the track is very promising.

Earlier, there was a buzz that Akshay Kharodia aka Dev is about to leave the show but keeping the buzz aside, the actor has really impressed the fans with his performance. While Shiva is known for his anger, Dev is admired for his calmness.

Now, going to the personal side of Akshay, he is very active on social media where he keeps posting about his on-going and upcoming projects and also about his personal life.

Akshay Kharodia is married to Dr. Divya Punetha who is a Gynaecologist & Obstetrician. The love between the couple can clearly be seen in their posts.

This time, Akshay has shared a beautiful moment – the time when he got married to the love of his life.

The post was about the fact that dreams do come true. The actor shared it as he has been away from his child and wife and was missing them very much.

On contacting the actor, he said, “I was missing both my wife and my kid. I had fought for 7 years with my parents and her parents for this marriage. The video is to show that dreams always come true. I saw this dream and it was fulfilled”.

Check out the post that he has shared on his profile:

Are you a fan of Akshay Kharodia? Tell us your opinion in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

This sweet gesture of Akshay Kharodia really shows that dreams do come true, check it out
