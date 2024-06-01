Sweet! Teri Meri Doriyaan's Himanshi Parashar shares a sweet birthday post for THIS co-star

Himanshi Parashar is a well known TV actress and has a huge fan following. Fans love to see her every post and story. Recently she posted a picture of actor Harsh Jayesh Rajput who celebrated his birthday on 5th January.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 13:20
Teri Meri Doriyaan

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very promising note. The show has a Punjabi setting and involves 3 love stories starring Himanshi parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora.

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad and Veer convince Sahiba, she feels insulted by Angad’s family

Himanshi Parashar is a well known TV actress and has a huge fan following. Fans love to see her every post and story. Recently she posted a picture of actor Harsh Jayesh Rajput who celebrated his birthday on 5th January. She shared a sweet picture with him and wrote, “Happy Birthday”

Check out her post here;

Harsh plays the role of Rumi on Teri Meri Doriyaan. What are your thoughts on the post? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad and Sahiba have a secret meeting, Sahiba makes her father happy

Meanwhile on the show, Angad and Sahiba aren’t on talking terms and they try to seek out their differences while Rumi makes an entry into their life again.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Teri Meri Doriyaann Himanshi Parashar Vijendra Kumeria Angad Roopma Sharma Sirat Tushar Dhembla Garry Prachi hada Kirat Jatin Arora Veer TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 13:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa : OH NO! Adhya faints as she gets remembers the time with Anupama and Anuj; Shruti wonders what’s wrong
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Whoa! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Sushanti says he got inspired from Kamal Haasan’s character in Sadma for his role in the show
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Birthday Special: Imlie actor Karan Vohra throws a bash as he celebrates his birthday with close friends!
MUMBAI: Karan Vohra who we have seen in projects like Krishna Chali London, gained massive fame with his stint in the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Broken! Angad outburst at Sahiba for breaking his trust
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Aww! Naagin's Mouni Roy has the sweetest birthday wish for THIS co-star, shares unseen pictures from their project, check it out
MUMBAI: Mouni Roy began her journey at a very young age from Television and has made a name for herself. She is one of...
Must Read! Check out the list of these upcoming movies of 2024 that have the potential to collect 200-500cr at the Box Office
MUMBAI: The new year has begun with a bang and we are getting to watch so many trailers, teasers and announcements...
Recent Stories
movies
Must Read! Check out the list of these upcoming movies of 2024 that have the potential to collect 200-500cr at the Box Office
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit Suchanti
Whoa! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Sushanti says he got inspired from Kamal Haasan’s character in Sadma for his role in the show
Karan
Birthday Special: Imlie actor Karan Vohra throws a bash as he celebrates his birthday with close friends!
Mouni
Aww! Naagin's Mouni Roy has the sweetest birthday wish for THIS co-star, shares unseen pictures from their project, check it out
Kanwar Dhillon
Yay! Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik give us major wanderlust as they go camping; caption ‘Campfire, Drinks and Family’
Nishant Bhat
Whoa! Bigg Boss 15’s Nishant Bhat makes a thought provoking statement on the recent clash between Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel of Bigg Boss 17, check it out
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 17: After Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra’s picture gets showcased on Times Square New York