Sweet! Teri Meri Doriyaan's Himanshi Parashar shares a sweet birthday post for THIS co-star

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very promising note. The show has a Punjabi setting and involves 3 love stories starring Himanshi parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora.

Himanshi Parashar is a well known TV actress and has a huge fan following. Fans love to see her every post and story. Recently she posted a picture of actor Harsh Jayesh Rajput who celebrated his birthday on 5th January. She shared a sweet picture with him and wrote, “Happy Birthday”

Harsh plays the role of Rumi on Teri Meri Doriyaan. What are your thoughts on the post? Tell us in the comments below.

Meanwhile on the show, Angad and Sahiba aren’t on talking terms and they try to seek out their differences while Rumi makes an entry into their life again.

