T-Series' next single Guru Randhawa’s Surma Surma ft. Jay Sean out now!

MUMBAI: Last year, T-Series produced and presented Slowly Slowly not only had Guru Randhawa lending his magical vocals to the number but also had international music icon Pitbull joining him on the song. The track became a super hit and was a chartbuster topping several music charts. Now Bhushan Kumar and T-Series have come up with one more track that features yet another global pop icon.

Guru returns to the mic and joining him this time will be English singer and songwriter Jay Sean, who has been synonymous with some blockbuster international tracks. The Lahore singer has been instrumental in bridging the gap between India and the West by getting renowned faces from the global music circuit and turned up the heat in T-Series numbers.

Surma Surma is another peppy, upbeat romantic song, shot beautifully in the colourful, vibrant locations of Rajasthan about which Guru shares, “I'm super stoked as it's my first single of the year and a collaboration with an artist, Jay Sean, whom I admire since childhood. Every time I work with another great artist, there is so much to learn and discover. Every artist brings their own flavor. We totally enjoyed working on this song together. This song has a very upbeat groovy vibe to it and I hope my fans will love it.”

Speaking about coming together with Guru, Jay Sean informs that the collaboration with Guru and T-Series happened very “naturally' and 'organically.” “Surma Surma is such a vibe! Rythm and Blues (RnB) and desi collide beautifully in one track. It’s smooth and sexy and I love the way our voices sound over this production,” Jay Sean asserts. The song also features Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi alongside Guru and Jay Sean.

DirectorGifty who helmed the picturisation of the song tells us that he was initially very “apprehensive” during the shoot. “Since Jay Sean is an international artist I was not sure if he would agree to do everything we wanted but he surprised us. He was so co-operative about everything and that was the high point for me while shooting this video.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of one of the biggest music label in the world, who has been the force behind many brilliant tracks, points out, “Guru is our amazing in house talent He’s incredible. When Slowly Slowly happened with Pitbull last year, it turned out to be a blockbuster success internationally. Today I'm very happy to present Surma Surma which is going to be another chart topping number. We are also happy that Jay Sean decided to come forward and join Guru for Surma Surma. He enjoys a huge fan following among Indian audiences and we wanted to bring him closer home with Surma Surma.”

With music by Vee Music, Guru has written, sung and composed the song while Jay Sean, who's written the English lyrics, has sung the song along with him.

Surma Surma is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.