News

Taarak Mehta actor Raj Anadkat aka Tapu TRENDS on TikTok

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
23 Apr 2020 05:31 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Raj Anadkat, who plays the character of Tapu in SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is riding high on success. The actor enjoys a loyal fan following. They adore his real personality as much as they like his reel character.

It was a tough challenge for Raj, as he entered the show as Tapu replacing Bhavya Gandhi who had already created a mark in the audience's hearts and minds. Raj’s stellar performance in the show helped him get acceptance among the viewers and immense love from his fans.

The actor is quite active on various social media platforms and especially entertains his fans with his fun TikTok videos. And guess what? The actor is trending on TikTok. These two videos of him are being viewed the most on TikTok. Take a look!

Tags Raj Anadkat Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah SAB TV Tapu Bhavya Gandhi TikTok Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here