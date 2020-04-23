Taarak Mehta actor Raj Anadkat aka Tapu TRENDS on TikTok

MUMBAI: Actor Raj Anadkat, who plays the character of Tapu in SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is riding high on success. The actor enjoys a loyal fan following. They adore his real personality as much as they like his reel character.

It was a tough challenge for Raj, as he entered the show as Tapu replacing Bhavya Gandhi who had already created a mark in the audience's hearts and minds. Raj’s stellar performance in the show helped him get acceptance among the viewers and immense love from his fans.

The actor is quite active on various social media platforms and especially entertains his fans with his fun TikTok videos. And guess what? The actor is trending on TikTok. These two videos of him are being viewed the most on TikTok. Take a look!