Taarak Mehta actor Tanmay Vekaria maintains his CALM despite his building being sealed due to COVID-19

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
11 Apr 2020 07:20 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Tanmay Vekaria, who depicts the role of Bagha in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has completely quarantined himself along with his family, as his building (Raj Arcade located in Kandivali West) has been sealed. Three of the resident members are been infected by the deadly Coronavirus.  The entire building has been quarantined for 14 days since Tuesday.

Tanmay mentioned in the media that a vegetable vendor near his building has been tested positive for COVID-19.

When contacted Tanmay to know well-being about him and his family, he shared, “Yes, the news is true and we have completely quarantined ourselves. We are taking adequate measures and staying indoors. It is not at all getting difficult for us. In case we need vegetables, milk and medicines, building security provides it to us. I would request each one of you to stay indoors and the pandemic seriously.”

When asked what he is doing in lockdown, he shared, “Doing household things. My mother and wife are handling the kitchen while I do sweeping, swabbing and sanitizing the entire house.”

Tags SAB TV Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Tanmay Vekaria Bagha Taarak Sodhi Dilip Joshi Munmun Dutta Neha Mehta Amit Bhatt Shailesh Lodha Mandar Chandwadkar Kush Shah TellyChakkar
