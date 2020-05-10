News

Taarak Mehta actress Jennifer Mistry aka Roshan makes a short film in the midst of lockdown

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
10 May 2020 12:00 PM

MUMBAI: Television's longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with the good messages that the show conveys has set an example on Indian television. Along with a great storyline, the show is known for having unique characterization.

The show has not given fame to the lead actors but the entire star cast. One of the actors who have received immense love from viewers is actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan. The audience enjoys watching Sodhi and her chemistry in the show.

In the midst of lockdown, Jennifer is having a great time with her daughter. And now she has turned a filmmaker as she has made a short film to boost positivity and spread smiles in such difficult times.

The short film features Jennifer and her cute daughter and how a mother and daughter find motivation to smile during lockdown.

Take a look!

