Taarak Mehta actress Munmun Dutta LASHES out on being linked with Armaan Kohli

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
08 Apr 2020 02:06 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Munmun Dutta, who is better known as Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is miffed on being linked with actor and ex Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and asked people not to spread fake news on her personal life. Since this information was apparently speculated by a new portal, she asked them to pull off the news or else they would have to face legal trouble.

She also further mentioned that this fake news on her fictitious relationship with certain Mr. Armaan Kohli has been doing rounds for years now. She warned the media not to print this fake news or else she will drag them in court.

Take a look at these Insta stories shared by Munmun!

       
       
       
Tags Munmun Dutta Armaan Kohli Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Babita Bigg Boss contestant Instagram TellyChakkar

