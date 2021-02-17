Taarak Mehta: An Emotional Jethaalal Lands up Lending More Money To Bhogilal

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers will see that there is a very thin chance for Jethaalal to recover his money from Bhogilal. Despite having Gokuldhaamites by his side, he seems to be losing the battle with Bhogilal. Sodhi and Bhide put their plan to action and everything has gone as per the plan to trap Bhogilal. Even Bhogilal has bought into their investment plan and has taken the bait.

All has gone as per Taarak Mehtta's plan. Sodhi and Bhide have reached Bhogilal's office, Sodhi pretending to be a big shot NRI businessman and Bhide his Secretary. Sodhi and Bhide propose a business deal to Bhogilal and trap him in his office cabin with the help of Sodhi’s friends with muscle power. Meanwhile, Bhide calls up Jethaalal and asks him to join them at Bhogilal's cabin.

Once in the cabin, Jethaalal finally gets to corner Bhogilal and demands that he pays up. But Bhogilal is a wicked person. Knowing that he cannot escape anymore, he comes up with a story to stall Jethaalal and his friends from bullying him. And surprisingly, Jethaalal falls for Bhogilal's story! Not only does he buy the story but also lands up handing over whatever little money he has to Bhogilal. So, what is that Bhogilal tells Jethaalal which makes him willingly give all his money to Bhogilal? Will Jethaalal realize that Bhogilal has taken an advantage of his innocence?