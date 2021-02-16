Taarak Mehta: Jethaalal’s Solution To A Problem Opens Door To New Ones

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehtta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Jethaalal is trying to recover his money from Bhogilal who has thus far managed to dodge Jethaalal’s attempts. However now, Jethaalal’s best friend Taarak Mehtta as well as Sodhi and Bhide have allied with him to support him in recovering his money from Bhogilal. With Gokuldhaam Society by his side, Jethaalal’s is hopeful of getting his money back.

Taarak Mehtta has charted a plan involving Sodhi and Bhide in it. As per the plan, Sodhi has introduced himself as an NRI businessman named Bagga and Bhide will accompany him as his secretary. The duo will lure Bhogilal into an incredibly good business opportunity and make the deal even more persuasive by offering Bhogilal Rs.10 lacs in advance as a token of the deal. Now Bhogilal would not want to miss such a great opportunity but little does he know that he is about to be cornered by Jethaalal.

Nevertheless, whether everything goes as per plan or not, the question remains that where did Jethaalal manage to get Rs.10 lakh from? And what if instead of Bhogilal taking the bait, Jethaalal himself falls into his own trap by losing the Rs.10 lacs as well? Bhogilal is a shrewd businessman. If he can cheat Jethaalal once, he could cheat him again. What will happen next?