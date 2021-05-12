Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Bhavya Gandhi's father passes away due to COVID-19

MUMBAI: TMKOC fame Bhavya Gandhi’s father passes away due to COVID 19 complications: Report

According to media reports, Bhavya Gandhi, who was seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was battling with COVID 19 for a while now.



The second wave of COVID 19 has been quite scarier and many people have been losing their lives due to the deadly virus. Not just commoners, but several celebs have also been struggling with the virus, while some have even lost their lives to it as well. Unfortunately, there has been a new addition to the list as television actor Bhavya Gandhi’s father has passed away due to Coronavirus. For the uninitiated, Bhavya had become a household name with his performance as Tappu in SAB TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Chashmah.



Bhavya’s father was tested positive for COVID 19 a while ago and was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital where he breathed his last. According to media reports, he was on ventilator support for around 10 days. He has been survived by his wife Yashodha and sons Nischit and Bhavya. While it is a heartbreaking news not just for the family but also for Bhavya’s fans, the family is yet to release an official statement in this regard. To note, Bhavya was expected to attend TMKOC actor and his cousin Samay Shah’s sister’s wedding during the weekend, however, he made a virtual appearance owing to his father’s ill health.

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Bhavya got his share of fame with the role of Tappu in TMKCO who happened to be Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi) and Dayaben’s (played by Disha Vakani) son. After being associated with the show for almost nine years, Bhavya left the show in 2017.

Credits: Pinkvilla