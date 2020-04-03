Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Andakat aka Tapu has achieved a MILESTONE

MUMBAI: Raj Andakat who plays the character of Tapendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is riding high on success. The actor enjoys a loyal fan following who adore his real personality as much as they like his reel character.

It was a tough challenge for Raj, as he entered the show as Tapu replacing Bhavya Gandhi who had already created a mark in the audience's hearts and minds. Raj’s stellar performance in the show helped him to get acceptance among the viewers and immense love from his fans.

The actor is quite active on various social media platforms and often shares his fun dancing, mimicking and painting videos which is loved by the viewers.

The actor has added another feather in his hat as the young lad has reached a mark of 2million followers on Instagram. Raj seemed to be ecstatic with the new milestone that he achieved and posted a story on Instagram thanking the fans.

Have a look at the post:

We’re sure with his talent and stellar performances, these number of followers on Raj’s social media will soon multiply.

