News

TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH CROSSES 1 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS ON YOUTUBE

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Mar 2020 12:10 PM

MUMBAI: India’s much loved comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited has crossed the 1 million subscribers mark on YouTube.

TMKOC is in its 12 th year running and has received overwhelming love from audiences not just in India but also worldwide. Today the show is as popular online, as it is on television. There have been many occasions when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been declared the top rated show on television. It is the only Indian TV show to have uninterruptedly air for the longest duration and is also the only one to have been appointed by the Hon’ Prime Minister of as the ambassador to the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah YouTube handle is https://www.youtube.com/taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah. Watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30pm only on SAB TV.

Tags SAB TV Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bapuji Jethalal Roshan Madhavi Babita Anjali Taarak Sodhi Dilip Joshi Munmun Dutta Neha Mehta Amit Bhatt Shailesh Lodha Mandar Chandwadkar Kush Shah TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here