TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH CROSSES 1 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS ON YOUTUBE

MUMBAI: India’s much loved comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited has crossed the 1 million subscribers mark on YouTube.

TMKOC is in its 12 th year running and has received overwhelming love from audiences not just in India but also worldwide. Today the show is as popular online, as it is on television. There have been many occasions when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been declared the top rated show on television. It is the only Indian TV show to have uninterruptedly air for the longest duration and is also the only one to have been appointed by the Hon’ Prime Minister of as the ambassador to the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan.

