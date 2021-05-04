This Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dialogue was banned

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian television.

Every character and actor has found a fan base for themselves. So has Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal on the show. His “Aye Pagal Aurat” is a winner.

But did you know that the dialogue Aye Pagal Aurat was actually coined by Dilip himself? The line had even called for a controversy.

Back in 2020, Dilip Joshi had spoken about coining the line for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He says it came out of improvisation in a scene. But later someone took offence, and he was told not to use it.

He said, “Yeh jo ‘paagal aurat’ wala tha, woh maine improvise kiya. On set koi aise situation aayi thi, the way Daya reacted, toh scene karte karte mere mooh se nikal gaya, ‘Aye, paagal aurat!’ Matlab, ‘Kya, kuch bhi bol rahi hai!’ But baad mein, uspe kuch women’s lib ya koi movement tha, mujhe bataya gaya, ‘Aage se, aap yeh nahi bolenge’."

The actor was quick to clarify that, the line was not said to pull someone down and was said on a lighter note.

Credits: Koimoi