Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ends 2019 with a bang!

MUMBAI: Neela Film Productions’ show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is back at the top two of the weekly TV rankings. In the latest BARC figures for the week ending December 13th 2019, TMKOC garnered TRP of 2.7. The comedy show is in its 12th year running, after it first went on air in July of 2008. Aired on Sony SAB TV, the show created by Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi has maintained a clear lead in the 8.30 pm slot across TV shows.

“Although it always feels great to spread happiness and positivity but consistently being on top over such a long time does feel extra special. The strength of TMKOC as a show is a great concept, innovative stories and unique storytelling. Despite so many shows jostling for space on so many channels, our show has maintained its loyal viewership without any leaps and breaks, and continues to deliver great stories. This feat would not have been possible without the constant support and love from our viewers and hard work of the entire team of TMKOC and SAB TV. We will continue to entertain and keep our audiences laughing as always. We are elated to end 2019 with a bang and we have many such more innovative and interesting tracks in 2020,” says Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi creator of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Managing Director of Neela Film Productions Private Limited.