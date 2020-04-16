Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sonalika Joshi's building unsealed

MUMBAI: Many buildings in India were sealed when people were reported to be tested positive for Coronavirus. One of them was Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actress Sonalika Joshi, who plays Madhavi Bhide. Her building was sealed after 2 positive cases came to light. Now, she said that her building has been unsealed and life is getting back to normal for people residing in it.

During a chat with an online portal, she mentioned that people who were tested positive have recovered from it. The residents of her building were asked to follow a quarantine period of 14 days, which was successfully completed by them. Sonalika’s building was sealed from March 27, 2020, after 2 individuals were tested positive. Adding further she also said that the other residents of the building are safe and people are able to step out to fetch essentials only.

The actress said, 'We found two cases in our building but now it is all clear. They have been discharged properly and we are not in quarantine right now. The building got unsealed two days ago and we have completed 14 days of quarantine as instructed by the government. It’s all safe and everyone around is also keeping safe. If you have any urgent requirements to go down, you can. People are going to buy groceries and usual daily need stuff.'

Credits: SpotboyE