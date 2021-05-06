Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunayana Fozdar on Neha Mehta’s comeback

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to entertain the audience. But behind all the fun we see on-screen, there are a lot of things happening behind the stage.

Sunayana Fozdar replacing Neha Mehta as Anjali made headlines recently. In a recent interview, Sunayana has opened up yet again about the rumours of Neha's comeback on the show. She also reacted to all the reports of ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani’s return.

The actress said, “Ever since I was chosen to play Anjali, questions on the replacement haven’t stopped. I was very clear from the beginning that I would work on the character through my eyes and not on the basis of how someone played it for so many years. I am not a newcomer, and I have done many shows (Belan Wali Bahu, Adaalat, Ek Rishta Sajhedaari Ka) before this. I am glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of this show, and I could add my flavour to the role. I feel a character is above any actor, and we need to remember that. Rest is for the viewers to decide how comfortable they are seeing the new Anjali bhabhi.”

She was asked about Neha Mehta’s comments of coming back to the show if the audience wanted her back. Sunayana said, “I have no clue. It has been almost eight months since I am playing Anjali. If Neha Mehta wants to come back to the show, then it is entirely producer Asit Kumarr Modi’s call. I am no one to comment on it.”

“I haven’t met Disha. And Disha’s comeback is again something only the producer can speak about,” added Sunayana on Disha Vakani’s comeback.

