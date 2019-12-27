Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal gets trapped in new problem

MUMBAI: The episode begins. Jethalal jumps to help Babita and Iyer. Jethalal was about to caught, when Babita asked Jethalal about list of item he requires preparing Gujarati dishes. He gets fumble while saying the name. While Taarak mark an entry and tells Jethala to say the truth.

Babita and Iyer look to Jethala and ask what truth? But to save his Param Mitra, Taarak handles the situation tactfully. He says that Taarak is a pro when it comes to cooking and asks them not to worry.

However, when Jethalal reaches his showroom, he looks worried. Bagha and Nattu Kaka, who have worked with him for decades, feel that he is in some trouble. And when they ask him to share his concerns, Jethalal reveals that he ended up promising Babita that he would cook Gujarati food for Iyer's boss. But since he has lied to her about his cooking, he wonders how to handle the mess he has created.

Nattu Kaka and Bagha think of various options. In the end, they tell Jethalal that they would help him by cooking Dal Dhokli for Babita. Jethalal sends Bagha to the market to buy utensils and all the items needed for preparing the recipe. And the trio then decides to make food in the godown.

After breathing a sigh of relief, Jethalal calls Babita to inform her that he would cook food in the godown and deliver it to her in the evening when he returns home. However, he asks Babita not to tell anyone in the society that he has prepared food for Iyer's Boss. And when Babita wonders why he is saying so, he tells her that he will explain the reason to her later. Babita agrees to remain tight-lipped about it. Thus, after remaining tensed the the whole night, Jethalal feels relaxed and gets a reason to smile.