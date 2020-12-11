Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Meet the NEW Dayaben

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience since the time it began. But the fans still wait for actress Disha Vakhani who played the iconic character of Dayaben to return to the show. The actress took a maternity break in 2017, ever since then her fans are waiting for her return. Besides several speculations about her return; the actress has not been seen on the show till date, thus keeping her fans hopeful and longing to watch her return on the show even now. (Read here: When Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of TMKOC played 'dandiya' in real life )

Disha is synonymous with 'Daya ben and Garba.' Her amazing acting skills and performance have captured millions of hearts. From her weirdly attractive laughter to her ever-enthusiastic nature, Disha as Daya has formed a special bond with TMKOC viewers.

Daya has been quite a difficult character to play and the mimicry artists also often find it tough to ape the actress. However, internet sensation and content creator Ronit Ashra depicted a scene from the show and took the get-up of Dayabe. He quite aced the mannerisms of Dayaben.

