Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Rhymes now in Tamil and Malayalam 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/13/2024 - 11:10
Taarak

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) and its family has always received a lot of love and support from its fans and viewers.  Keeping that in mind the Creator of the show and Managing director of Neela Mediatech Asit Kumarr Modi has added Tamil and Malayalam YouTube channels in his TMKOC Rhymes YouTube channel family.  

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Baalgeet Malayalam

Tamil and Malayalam Rhymes YouTube channels will be going live from 14 of April 2024. Featuring the famous characters from the TMKOC show, this educational content has gained a huge fan following among children and families worldwide.  

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Baalgeet Tamil

In the series of launch of Nursery Rhymes YouTube Channels, Neela Mediatech started with English Rhymes and Hindi – Baalgeet and later they launched it in Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and now its doing the same in Tamil and Malayalam.  

Talking about the widely acclaimed and loved Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) Rhymes YouTube channel Asit Kumarr Modi said, “We have got a million of views on many of our Nursery Rhymes YouTube channels. Keeping that love and feeling of gratitude in mind we are here with two more additions to our Rhymes YouTube family, fans and for our Tamil and Malayalam viewers in their own languages. With this, we aim to cater to a diverse and multicultural audience and continue to spread joy and education through our content." 

TMKOC Rhymes has become a household favourite among toddlers and parents. TMKOC Rhymes YouTube channel has 8 Million plus subscribers and 20 million views across all channels.

Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Neela Mediatech Asit Kumarr Modi TMKOC Rhymes Nursery Rhymes YouTube Channels Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Baalgeet Malayalam Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Baalgeet Tamil TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/13/2024 - 11:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: SHOCKING! Sahiba and Angad were left stunned by Diljeet’s question
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Maidaan box office day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama holds on to audience expectations
MUMBAI: Looks like Ajay Devgn is going to have an amazing year as first he won the hearts of audiences with his...
Udaariyaan SPOILER: Sweet! Ranvijay will now come forward to help Aasma
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The show has been a favourite since its...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office day 2: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action comedy has got the audience hooked
MUMBAI: Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Rhymes now in Tamil and Malayalam 
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) and its family has always received a lot of love and support from its...
Shark Tank India 3: Founders of P-TAL return cheques to sharks with gratitude and blessings
MUMBAI: The audience's interest in Shark Tank India has maintained even after Season 3 has ended. The program's...
Recent Stories
Maidaan
Maidaan box office day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama holds on to audience expectations
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shark
Shark Tank India 3: Founders of P-TAL return cheques to sharks with gratitude and blessings
Maira
Maira Dharti Mehra aka Dalchini pens a heartfelt farewell note as the show concludes
Vipin Gurjar
Exclusive! Vipin Gurjar roped in for Colors' show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
ELVISH YADAV
Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav to collaborate for a project together
Mayuri Deshmukh, Ritu Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Imlie Reunion: Mayuri Deshmukh, Ritu Choudhary and others unite with Sumbul Touqeer Khan for this special reason
Ayesha Khan
Ayesha Khan's picture with Abhishek Kumar's parents is going viral on social media