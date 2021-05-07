Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji sings Kishore Kumar number to urge everyone to stay at home

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. The cast members of the show enjoy a huge fan following.

Now, one of its actors is making headlines and he is none other than Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji. His rendition of ‘Yeh Jeevan Hai’ is winning over the internet. Uploaded by the YouTube channel TMKOC BTS, Amit is seen crooning the iconic Kishore Kumar number. The actor contemporises the track by adding the words ‘lockdown’ and ‘corona’, and ends the performance by asking everyone to stay at home.

Stating that the lockdown is important to fight the rising cases of coronavirus, the actor sings, “Yeh na socho isme apni haar hi toh haar hai, lockdown apna lo toh hi corona ki haar hai (Don’t think that it’s our defeat, accept the lockdown as that is the only way we can beat coronavirus).” Further, he adds in the song, “Ab toh samjho, bahar na niklo, har pal important hai.” Amit ends the song with an important message, “Ghar pe rahiye, bahar mat nikaliye (Stay at home and don’t go out).” While there is no clarity if the video has been shot now or is from last year, the message is definitely relevant in current times.

Amit Bhatt plays Bapuji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His character is quite loved by the audience.

