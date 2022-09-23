Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah showcases other side of our culture

MUMBAI: Residents of Gokuldham Society believe in their culture and traditions. Every festival is celebrated with gusto and zest. Since Pitrapaksh has begun, almost all Hindus do Shraddha of their ancestors. Gokuldham residents also do Shraddh to pay respect to their ancestors.

It starts with Taarak wanting to feed crows after Sharddha of his late father. Problem arises when he is unable to find any crow in his own society. Bhide notices this and decides to help Taarak in his Crow hunting mission.

Initially they go to the garden because of the abundance of trees there expecting to find a crow, but they are disappointed. They even start looking for crows near the dustbins but are unable to spot any crow. Eventually tired and disheartened, Taarak decides to leave the food under a tree, hoping a crow would eat it.

All three are very sad and unhappy. They start walking towards Gokuldham but Taarak looks back one last time. What he sees shocks him as well as others. This is not what any of them had ever expected to see. What is it? What did they see? Check out the current story track beginning from Friday September 23 in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

“In this track we have tried to highlight two issues. One is the systematic destruction of the ecology through pollution and human carelessness. Naturally, birds and animals are slowly either vanishing or reducing in number from urban areas. Second, is poverty and how we can support and feed children. Both issues are urgent and need our attention. We used the subject of Shraddh because it’s a novel concept and known to our common man.” says Asit Kumarr Modi, creator and producer of the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3500 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.