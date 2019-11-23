News

Taarak Mehta: Meet Bapuji’s wife!

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Nov 2019 05:40 PM

MUMBAI: Television’s longest running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now.

Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with conveying a good message for the society has set an example on Indian Television. Along with a great storyline the show is known for having unique characterization.

One of the characters which viewers enjoy watching is of Champak Chacha aka Bapuji, father of Jethalal. The role is played by actor Amit Bhatt. Though, he plays old man in the show but he is quite young in his actual life. He is a happily married man and blessed with twin sons.

Take a look at these pictures of Amit along with his wife and kids! 

