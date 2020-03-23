News

Taarak Mehta’s Samay Shah aka Gogi indulges in cooking the famous dish Dal Baati!

23 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill after the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

Almost all of us are under house arrest to save ourselves from getting infected. Even actors have been given time off, as shootings have been called-off till 31 March.

Well, while some are already getting bored and missing their daily routine, others view the break as a blessing. People are indulging in cooking, cleaning, creative activities, and spending time with family.
Actor Samay Shah, who depicts the role of Gogi in TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah hashmah, is showcasing his hidden talent i.e. cooking. Samay cooked famous dish Dal Baati, a traditional dish from the state of Rajasthan in India.

Samay uploaded an entire fast-forward video on his Instagram profile while cooking the dish. Take a look!

