Taarak Mehta’s Sonalika aka Madhavi completes 19 years of married life

MUMBAI: Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning charming the audience for a while now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with the good messages that the show conveys has set an example on Indian television. Along with a great storyline, the show is known for having unique characterization.

Taarak Mehta’s actress Sonalika Joshi has become quite famous after her character portrayal as Madhvi. The audience enjoys watching Bhide and her chemistry in the show.

However, in real life also, Sonalika is a happily married woman and blessed with two beautiful daughters. Her husband's name is Sameer Joshi.

Today (2 December) happens to be a special day for Sonalika as it's her wedding anniversary. Sonalika and Sameer have completed 19 years of blissful married life. The actress shared a beautiful picture along with her husband from the past.

Sonalika’s co-star and good friend Ambika aka Komal surprised her with a cake on this special occasion. Take a look!

We wish the couple heartiest congratulations!