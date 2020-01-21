Taarak Metha Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonu Injures Herself During Dance Rehearsal

MUMBAI: Tapu sena from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited is excited about their upcoming dance performance in their college with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. They had also booked Gokuldham Society’s Club House for the dance practice. Little do they know that fate will deal a cruel blow when Sonu twists her ankle while practicing and has to be rushed to a hospital.

“This actually reminds me of a real life incident from my school days. I was very excited about performing at a school function and had practiced for days together. But, unfortunately I fell ill on the day of the performance and had to give it a miss. I was very upset about it and my teacher had to pep me up the next day saying I can participate in the annual day function. I did participate in the annual day function and also won an award then. Similarly in the show, I twist my ankle just days before my dance performance with the stars of Street Dancer 3D. However, I do manage to have my coveted dance performance with them. You will have to watch the show to see how I end up having my moment of glory on stage with Shraddha and Varun,” says Palak Sidhwani who plays the role of Sonu.