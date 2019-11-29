News

Take fitness inspiration from Abigail Pande!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 09:07 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Abigail Pande is also a yoga and fitness enthusiast. She was last seen in the role of Riya in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Now, the actress inspires us again with her latest Instagram post. She did her longest ever handstand by the beach in a bikini.

She shared the pictures with the caption, ‘The perfect texture of the sand is sometimes the right place to let go and get stay. Staying in my handstand the longest, right here, on Goan sand.” And looks like, her good friend Aashka Goradia once again inspired her as she added her name in the note saying, “@aashkagoradia I love you.’

Have a look.

If that doesn’t inspire you to focus on fitness, we don’t know what will!

Credits: TOI

Tags > fitness inspiration, Abigail Pande, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Singer Shaan launches Neha's Borkar's...

Singer Shaan launches Neha's Borkar's debut album in Mumbai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab
Manish Naggdev
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days