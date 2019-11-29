Take fitness inspiration from Abigail Pande!

MUMBAI: Actress Abigail Pande is also a yoga and fitness enthusiast. She was last seen in the role of Riya in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Now, the actress inspires us again with her latest Instagram post. She did her longest ever handstand by the beach in a bikini.

She shared the pictures with the caption, ‘The perfect texture of the sand is sometimes the right place to let go and get stay. Staying in my handstand the longest, right here, on Goan sand.” And looks like, her good friend Aashka Goradia once again inspired her as she added her name in the note saying, “@aashkagoradia I love you.’

Have a look.

If that doesn’t inspire you to focus on fitness, we don’t know what will!

Credits: TOI