Take a look at the FIRST PICTURE Shivangi Joshi posted on Instagram!

MUMBAI: To be a part of the same television show for over four years is no mean feat, especially at a time when TV shows go off-air in months owing to low TRPs and other reasons.

That’s why actress Shivangi Joshi considers herself lucky to be associated with one of the most popular TV shows for years now. The actress, known for playing Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) is now seen in a new avatar in the show. She plays the character of Sirat - a boxer, who is Naira’s lookalike.

On her social media, Shivangi has been sharing how she has been training hard for her role as a boxer. She says that it is definitely one of the most challenging things she has taken up so far, but learning boxing has been an 'overwhelming experience'.

Well, she is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing pictures of herself and from her set. Browsing through her profile, we found a picture of hers which she posted for the first time she used Instagram.

Take a look:

Doesn't she look different?