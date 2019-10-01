News

Takesh Singh talks about why any bias is unhealthy

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Oct 2019 08:30 PM

MUMBAI: Takesh Singh who was last seen in The Tashkent Files and in Mission Mangal, is extremely excited about the release of the music video - India's Got Colour- a cause that he is proud to be a part of. The video has been directed by Nandita Das and Mahesh Mathai, with music by Ankur Tewari. It features various known names from the entertainment industry, who all have come together to start a conversation on the skin colour bias that is prevalent in India and to celebrate the diversity in skin colour in the country. In the music video Takesh plays one of the judges of a singing contest who choose the winner based on their skin colour bias.

Takesh Singh says, " In a nation of 1.3 Billion people let’s celebrate our diversity and not discriminate on the basis of skin colour. Each one of us is unique, and we need to learn to look within and stop judging people based on the colour of their skin."

He further adds, "Working with Nandita has always been a pleasure and a great learning experience. This is my second project with Nandita after Manto, which was an extremely special film for me. I feel extremely thankful that I had the opportunity of being directed by her again."

Also being a Writer and Director, Takesh is currently working on his feature film project, tentatively titled “Luck Ludhiane Da” and is prepping for his next web series as an actor.

