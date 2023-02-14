From taking interviews to giving interviews, here’s how Lag Ja Gale’s actor Namik Paul became an actor

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:49
From taking interviews to giving interviews, here’s how Lag Ja Gale’s actor Namik Paul became an actor

MUMBAI: Zee TV has been a trendsetter in shaping television content over the past three decades. Having narrated several stories that have resonated beautifully with audiences, the channel recently launched the story of an unlikely couple brought together by the most unusual circumstances and their family dynamics. Set in Delhi, Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of Shiv (Namik Paul)- an affluent, self-made young hotelier, and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta), a hard-working girl who juggles between multiple odd jobs as the sole breadwinner for her middle-class family. The story will explore how the two of them choose to come together in marriage for the sake of their siblings despite multiple misunderstandings and misgivings!  

While every actor goes through several preparations, trials, and workshops for their character, Namik Paul revealed how he never planned to become an actor. Although all he ever wanted was to come on TV and to pursue that, he started his career as a journalist on one of the news channels after studying at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, United States. Later, he decided to quit journalism and pursued modeling in Delhi. Along with that, he started learning to act professionally by joining a theater. That’s when the tables turned, and Namik landed in the city of dreams ‘Mumbai’ to earn name and fame in the industry. 

Namik Paul mentioned, “I guess leaving the job and opting for modeling and theater was a turning point in my life. Soon after that  I got a big break by getting a role in a popular show Qubool Hai and shifted to Mumbai. I realized that acting is something that I enjoy, and my interest in just wanting to be on television turned into my passion. After I shifted here, I started going for auditions which led to getting more offers to work in shows and that’s how it dawned on me that I was always meant to be an actor. And now playing the role of Shiv in ‘Lag Ja Gale’ is a stepping-stone for me to turn my dreams into reality and I am really happy with how my journey is panning out.”

While Namik Paul is finally living the life of his dreams, it will be interesting to witness how things will take a turn in Shiv and Ishani’s life after they meet!

Witness the heartwarming journey of Shiv and Ishani by tuning into ‘Lag Ja Gale’, every day at 06:30 pm, only on Zee TV!
 

Lag Ja Gale Namik Paul Clark College in Portland Oregon United States Shiv Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Actor Esha Kansara confirms her return To Maddam Sir! Details Inside!
MUMBAI:Madam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.Viewers will be treated to...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani reveals to Savi that Virat is her biological father
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Faltu: Exclusive! Faltu is jealous of Tanisha and Ayaan, and is in turmoil about her feelings!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi asks Aarohi to marry Abhimanyu and make him her dad for real
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The ...
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
MUMBAI : It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couple in...
Recent Stories
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out

Latest Video

Related Stories
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
"Come... Fall In Love" with the stars of Sony Entertainment Television as they talk about honoring love this Valentine's Day
"Come... Fall In Love" with the stars of Sony Entertainment Television as they talk about honoring love this Valentine's Day
Rashami Desai reveals her special plans for her birthday; Says ‘Excited to spend quality moments with family’
Rashami Desai reveals her special plans for her birthday; Says ‘Excited to spend quality moments with family’
Exclusive! Swastik Productions next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta is titled ‘Mere Apne’?
Exclusive! Swastik Productions next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta is titled ‘Mere Apne’?
How Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the real winner of Bigg Boss 16
How Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the real winner of Bigg Boss 16
Naagin’s This actress has a fun time in Phuket, check it out
Naagin’s This actress has a fun time in Phuket, check it out