From taking interviews to giving interviews, here’s how Lag Ja Gale’s actor Namik Paul became an actor

MUMBAI: Zee TV has been a trendsetter in shaping television content over the past three decades. Having narrated several stories that have resonated beautifully with audiences, the channel recently launched the story of an unlikely couple brought together by the most unusual circumstances and their family dynamics. Set in Delhi, Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of Shiv (Namik Paul)- an affluent, self-made young hotelier, and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta), a hard-working girl who juggles between multiple odd jobs as the sole breadwinner for her middle-class family. The story will explore how the two of them choose to come together in marriage for the sake of their siblings despite multiple misunderstandings and misgivings!

While every actor goes through several preparations, trials, and workshops for their character, Namik Paul revealed how he never planned to become an actor. Although all he ever wanted was to come on TV and to pursue that, he started his career as a journalist on one of the news channels after studying at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, United States. Later, he decided to quit journalism and pursued modeling in Delhi. Along with that, he started learning to act professionally by joining a theater. That’s when the tables turned, and Namik landed in the city of dreams ‘Mumbai’ to earn name and fame in the industry.

Namik Paul mentioned, “I guess leaving the job and opting for modeling and theater was a turning point in my life. Soon after that I got a big break by getting a role in a popular show Qubool Hai and shifted to Mumbai. I realized that acting is something that I enjoy, and my interest in just wanting to be on television turned into my passion. After I shifted here, I started going for auditions which led to getting more offers to work in shows and that’s how it dawned on me that I was always meant to be an actor. And now playing the role of Shiv in ‘Lag Ja Gale’ is a stepping-stone for me to turn my dreams into reality and I am really happy with how my journey is panning out.”

While Namik Paul is finally living the life of his dreams, it will be interesting to witness how things will take a turn in Shiv and Ishani's life after they meet!

