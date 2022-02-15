Talented actor Sid Makkar returns to the small screen with Sony TV’s Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii have kept the viewers intrigued with its powerful storyline that mirrors every working woman who is caught between the patriarchal norms and her dreams. During the course of the show, the viewers has witnessed Dr. Deepika (portrayed by Additi Gupta) overcome the challenges at every step of her life, in order to break through the age old patriarchal beliefs and make a mark in a male dominated profession with her skill set. Taking the drama quotient a notch higher in the upcoming track will be the entry of Nikhil Sardesai who will play an integral role in Dr. Deepika’s life. Portraying the character of Nikhil Sardesai is the talented actor Sid Makkar who has made quite a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

Returning to television after a gap of 4 years, the actor will be seen in a new avatar as he dons the role of Nikhil Sardesai, a charming self-made businessman who develops medical devices. A feminist at heart, Nikhil believes in women empowerment and that everybody needs to be treated equally. With his grounded nature, he leaves a great impression on everybody and becomes a confidant to Dr. Deepika who gives the right encouragement she needs.

Talking about character, actor Sid Makkar says, “I have been following Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii for quite some time and I have to say I was very impressed on how the makers have written the show. It’s not daily that you come across an Indian daily soap that intrigues you from the word go but ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’ certainly does. When I was first approached for this role, I have to say I was apprehensive but when I understood the nitty gritties of the character, I jumped at the opportunity. Nikhil is just like me; as we share the same beliefs. He is a hardcore feminist and so am I, he is kind and helps people, is a good listener and has his friends’ back. I found him to be a man of his beliefs as well as someone who I can relate with, and I am sure the audience will be able to as well.”

The actor further spoke about how the cast has been welcoming towards him, “the cast is absolutely adorable! They were such fun to work with! Additi is a fabulous actor and we just connected with each other so quickly. Nikhil’s character brings a fresh breath of air in Deepika’s life which will definitely make for an interesting watch and I think the audiences will love the episodes that are to come.”

