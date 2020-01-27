Talking about loving your grandparents, check out these videos from the cast of Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ much awaited show – Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao is going on-air today and we cannot keep calm. We present to you actors Sheen Dass, Anagha Bhosale, Abhishek Pathania and Ankit Raizada who spilled beans on their characters and spoke about loving your grandparents.

Introducing her character, Sheen Dass as Anjali talks being brought up by her Aaji and Aajoba in a middle-class family background. A girl with a degree in fashion designing, says despite the degree she will still be known as a small-town girl who used to wear dresses stitched by her grandmother. Her dream is to reduce the gap between big town and small-towns and spread her grand-parents teachings to everyone and make them proud.

Watch Video - https://www.instagram.com/tv/B70S4mXFsmb/?igshid=nwsgkinssqsx

Abhishek Pathania as Shlok and Ankit Raizada as Dhruv, talk about how they felt the void of their grandparents since childhood and it felt as if growing up without them was incomplete. There was no one to save them from their mother’s beatings or give them more toys than their father. But after meeting Aaji and aajoba, their lives have changed. Eating puranpoli out of aaji’s hands and teaching aajoba how to use the smartphone is a different kind of happiness for them.

Anagha Bhosale who is playing the role of Shraddha, Anjali’s younger sister, talks about how grandparents have the body of a 75 year old but behave like 5 year olds. They keep looking for things to complain about, narrate the same story throughout the year and snore through the night. But despite all of this, she would always choose them over living a private life.

Watch Video - https://www.instagram.com/tv/B70eGbNl2e0/?igshid=1gzwu0a8pijsd

Meet Mohan Joshi as Aajoba and Seema Biswas as Aaji in Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao starting today; every Monday – Friday at 7:30PM only on Star Plus.