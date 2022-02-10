Tamannaah Bhatia on how she bonds with co-actor Kusha Kapila

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia talked about her on-screen and off-screen bond with her co-actor Kusha Kapila in the movie 'Plan A Plan B' starring Riteish Deshmukh and also veteran actress Poonam Dhillon.

10/02/2022
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia talked about her on-screen and off-screen bond with her co-actor Kusha Kapila in the movie 'Plan A Plan B' starring Riteish Deshmukh and also veteran actress Poonam Dhillon.

She said: "Through 'Plan A Plan B', we met for the very first time and became really good friends. In the movie, she plays the role of my best friend and somehow it got transcended into our real life as well. Now I have all the liberty to call her anytime and don't have to check her Instagram to know where she is and what she is doing."

Adding to the conversation, Kusha also mentioned how her social media post with Tamannaah went viral on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

"I remember once I partied with Tamannaah in Delhi and I posted a picture with her. To my surprise, my message box was full of men asking me to make them meet Tamannaah. But as most of them were my friends, I had my own way of handling them and broke their hearts by rejecting them at my level," she added.

Ritesh Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon, and Kusha Kapila are coming on Kapil's show to promote their film. 'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

Tamannaah Bhatia Riteish Deshmukh Plan A Plan B Poonam Dhillon Kusha Kapila Instagram TellyChakkar
10/02/2022

