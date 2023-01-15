'Tamasha was a turning point in my life,' says Richa Rathore

'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Richa Rathore, who is currently seen in the daily soap 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', opened up on how Imtiaz Ali's 2015 film 'Tamasha' became a turning point in her acting career and the reason for quitting engineering for acting.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 09:30
'Tamasha was a turning point in my life,' says Richa Rathore

MUMBAI: 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Richa Rathore, who is currently seen in the daily soap 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', opened up on how Imtiaz Ali's 2015 film 'Tamasha' became a turning point in her acting career and the reason for quitting engineering for acting.

"I guess the film 'Tamasha' was a turning point in my life. After being a part of this film, I realised that acting is something that I enjoy, and I started giving various auditions, which turned my interest towards acting," she said.

The actress, who made her debut in the TV industry with 'Kumkum Bhagya' has been part of several shows including 'RadhaKrishn', 'Divya Drishti', and 'Naagin 4' among others.

Born in Shimla, Richa shifted to Mumbai to pursue her career in acting.

She revealed: "I debuted on TV with a small role in 'Kumkum Bhagya', for which I left my job and shifted to Mumbai from Shimla. It was never my plan to switch from being an engineer to an actor. After I shifted here, I realised that I was meant to be an actor and I am passionate about it."

While talking about her current project, she added: "Playing the character of Ghazal in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' is a stepping stone for me to turn my dreams into reality and I am really happy with how my journey is panning out."

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE: IANS

Tamasha Richa Rathore Imtiaz Ali rabb se hai dua Kumkum Bhagya Divya Drishti RadhaKrishn Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
MUMBAI: Entrepreneur Ganesh Balakrishnan, who appeared on 'Shark Tank India 2', received a job offer from Shaadi.com...
'Deadpool 3': Jackman has 'six months' to get in shape for Wolverine
MUMBAI : Hollywood star Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine character in the upcoming third installment of '...
When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'
MUMBAI :   Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor revealed how overwhelmed he was when stalwart Naseeruddin Shah appreciated his...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara to meet after all these years
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Hollywood producer Jason Blum says 'RRR' will win Oscar for best film
MUMBAI: Hollywood producer Jason Blum is sure that Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' will be feted...
Recent Stories
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Latest Video

Related Stories
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
Mika's latest track brings out Sanjay & Poonam's real chemistry
Mika's latest track brings out Sanjay & Poonam's real chemistry
Bigg Boss 16': Tina ticks off Shalin, tells him how he reminds her of abusive ex
Bigg Boss 16': Tina ticks off Shalin, tells him how he reminds her of abusive ex
Audience perspective: Ankit Gupta’s new show is an example that Bigg Boss is nothing but a big audition and type of promotion fo
Audience perspective: Ankit Gupta’s new show is an example that Bigg Boss is nothing but a big audition and type of promotion for Colors’ own talent!
Is all between the Parineeti co-stars Ankur Verma and Anchal Sahu? Find out!x
Is all between the Parineeti co-stars Ankur Verma and Anchal Sahu? Find out!x
Faisal Shaikh reveals how his boss cut his salary for two months for this shocking reason; reveals how much business he does tod
Faisal Shaikh reveals how his boss cut his salary for two months for this shocking reason; reveals how much business he does today