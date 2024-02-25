Tannaz Irani: Wow! The resilient actress who conquered setbacks

MUMBAI: Tannaz Irani, known for her versatile acting skills and charming persona, has carved a niche for herself in both the film and television industries. Her journey is a testament to her resilience and determination to overcome obstacles, both personal and professional

Beginning her film career in 2000 with 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', Tannaz made a mark with her debut role as Neeta. She went on to star in several hit films, including '36 China Town', 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon', and 'Roadside Romeo', showcasing her versatility as an actress.

However, Tannaz's life took a challenging turn when she suffered a severe back injury, leaving her unable to walk without the help of a stick for several months. Despite facing physical and emotional challenges, Tannaz remained determined to bounce back. With the help of physiotherapy and meditation, she regained her strength and confidence, proving her resilience in the face of adversity.

Apart from her successful film career, Tannaz has also made a mark in the television industry, appearing in popular shows like 'Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka' and 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'. Her dedication to her craft and her ability to balance work and family life have made her a role model for many aspiring actors.

Tannaz's personal life has also been marked by resilience and determination. After her first marriage ended in divorce, she found love again with Bakhtiyaar Irani, whom she married in 2006. Together, they have three children - Zianne, Zeus, and Zara Irani - forming a happy and loving family.

Despite facing setbacks and challenges, Tannaz Irani continues to shine bright in the entertainment industry, inspiring others with her talent, resilience, and unwavering spirit.

Credit: DNA