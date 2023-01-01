Tanvi Thakkar and Aaditya Kapadia announce their pregnancy in a unique way, check it out

Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia got hitched on February 16 in a simple court wedding. Later, the couple hosted a low-key reception dinner at a SoBo hotel for family and friends.
MUMBAI :Tanvi Thakkar is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress has been a part of the show for several months now and the viewers are in love with her delightful presence as Shivani in the show.
Tanvi's character has been an integral part of the show ever since the beginning.
Tanvi also featured in 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', 'Bepannah Pyaar' among others.
Tanvi made her television acting debut in 2008 with the television show 'Miley Jab Hum Tum'.
Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia got hitched on February 16 in a simple court wedding. Later, the couple hosted a low-key reception dinner at a SoBo hotel for family and friends.
The newlyweds were seen posing for fun pictures with friends and family members at the intimate celebration.
Tavi and Aditya met on the sets of a TV show, many years back. They started dating each other and have been in a relationship for a pretty long time now.
However, their happiness has multiplied now as they recently announced on Instagram that they are expecting a child.
The post was quite interesting and had covered all the details. Check out the post below:


Congratulations to the couple!

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for more updates and gossip.

