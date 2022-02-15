Must Read! This is the reason why ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ fame Tanvi Thakkar relates her character to herself in the show

MUMBAI: Actress Tanvi Thakkar, who currently essays the role of Shivani in the TV show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', very much relates to her role.

Also Read: WHAT! GHKKPM: Not one but Shivani aka Tanvi Thakker has these many VALENTINES

She says: "I can relate very much to my onscreen character. As an actor, we always watch web content and hope we can get to play such characters we can relate to and very much practical to real life. My character in the show is like that. When I read my lines I feel, in a situation like this, I would probably say the same thing. That's what I love the most about playing Shivani."

Tanvi made her television acting debut in 2008 with the television show 'Miley Jab Hum Tum'. Recently she replaced actress Yamini Malhotra in the show. Tanvi is enjoying acting for the show.

Also Read: Awesome! GHKKPM: Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt aka Pankhi's swag is more terrific than Pushpa's

"My experience while acting in the show has been very much excellent. From the team to the artists, everyone is very warm and welcoming. It's a show that's topping the charts too, so the added responsibility to give my best is so fun and challenging," she further added.

Credit: Pinkvilla