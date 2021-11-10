Tapu Sena Challenges Jethaalal For Playing

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going to be an exciting one! Jethaalal and Tapu sena are going to play a cricket match through which, Jethaalal will display his skills as a fine player of the sport.

After hosting a successful Diwali Mela, Gokuldhaam Society’s residents are enjoying the holidays. Tapu sena too is enjoying their vacation and playing cricket is one of the things that they usually do during their vacation from college. The entire Society is in a relaxed, away from the work mood. Jethaalal is in the Society compound leisurely chatting with other Gokuldhaamwasis when a ball hits him. Tapu sena immediately rush towards him to apologise for having inadvertently hit him with their ball. Instead of being upset with them, Jethaalal tries to tell them how they are playing the sport all wrong and starts explaining to them the basics of the sport. Instead of listening to him explain it, Tapu sena asks that he show them how to play the sport.

Not the kind to back out, Jethaalal takes up Tapu sena’s invitation as a challenge and is determined to show them his skill at handling the bat and the ball. Will he be able to display his skills and impress the young lot or will Tapu sena turn out to be difficult to beat? To find out how this event unfolds, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.