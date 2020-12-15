Tapu Sena’s Pizza Party Lands Taarak Mehta In Big Trouble With Anjali

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Taarak Mehtta getting in trouble with Anjali for a crime he did not even commit. Seeing an empty box of pizza in Taarak’s hands and beads of sweat on Taarak’s forehead, Anjali assumes that her husband has had the pizza himself. Despite her forbidding Taarak from eating junk food, he has! And Taarak Mehtta in a state of panic and confusion as to where the pizza box came from; is rendered speechless. Unfortunately, he becomes the scapegoat of Tapu sena’s secret pizza party and might just have to pay a heavy price for a deed he did not do.

After Tapu sena leaves the Mehtta residence, leaving behind an empty box of pizza, Taarak Mehtta finds it lying under the table when he returns home. He is completely confused and by the time he can figure where it might have come from, he realises that Anjali might be on her way home. In order to avoid her questioning him over the pizza box, he decides it’s best to first get rid of it and then think over where it might have come from. However, just as he steps out with the box in hand, Anjali appears at the door. Seeing Anjali, Taarak freezes and the horror on his face makes her believe that he is up to something. And with the pizza box in his hands, she arrives at the conclusion that Taarak must have ordered the pizza while she was away.

This entire pizza party has turned out to be a big disaster to innocent Taarak Mehtta. An empty box of pizza has landed him in more trouble than maybe having a pizza. Usually, it is Taarak Mehtta who comes to the rescue of people and helps them solve their problems. But what will he do, now that he is himself in deep trouble? To find out how the truth unfolds, and of course, for the rib-tickling comedy, watch the upcoming episodes of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.