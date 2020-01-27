Tarul Swami joins Dangal TV’s Pyar Ki Luka Chupi

MUMBAI: Dangal recently launched a new show titled Pyar Ki Luka Chupi. The story is set in the city of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh revolving around ambitious Sarthak and the homely Srishti are childhood friends who fall in love as they grow up. However, they face the struggles of overcoming family objections to be united forever.

The roles of Sarthak and Srishti is played by Rahul Sharma and Aparna Dixit respectively and it is been produced by Rashmi Telefilms.

TellyChakkar has learnt the show will soon witness entry in form of actor Tarul Swami who is known for his stint in shows like Hello Pratibha, Suhani Si Ek Ladki Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi amongst others.

According to our sources, the actor will play a positive role and his entry will introduce new twists and turns in the show.

Tarul confirmed the news and shared, “Well, I consider this show lucky as I received the offer on the day of my first wedding anniversary. I have started shooting and hope viewers like my character.”

Here’s wishing Tarul good luck!