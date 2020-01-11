Tarun Khanna joins Swastik’s Devi; to play Lord Shiva for the 7th time!

MUMBAI: Early in the day, we broke the news about producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary bringing a new show under his banner Swastik Productions.



The show is titled Devi which will revolve around Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. We already broke the news about actress Rati Pandey depicting the role of Parvati in the project (Read Here: Rati Pandey to play Goddess Parvati in Swastik’s next titled Devi )



Now, we have learnt that talented and versatile actor Tarun Khanna will once again play Lord Shiva on small screen. Tarun has played the role of Mahadev in his previous shows namely Santoshi Maa, Karmfal Daataa Shani, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, RadhaKrishn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Namah and this will be 7th time that Tarun will play Lord Shiva on small screen.



Tarun confirmed the news and shared, “It is always a delight to work with Siddharth Kumar Tewary. Though the show is on Dangal the graph and grandeur will be very grand. The show required experienced and matured actor who can depict the role of Shiva to the T. I am happy and blessed to be getting the opportunity to play Lord Shiva. Since, I share good bond with Siddharth I took up the show but this will be the last time I am playing Mahadev on TV.”



We wish only luck and success to Siddharth and his team!