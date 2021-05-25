TC Poll: Mohsin Khan - Shivangi Joshi or Erica Fernandes - Shaheer Sheikh: Which JODI strikes better chemistry?

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are one of the most loved couples on television.

Their stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus keeps the audience on the edge of their seats and the audience cannot have enough of their chemistry. As Naira and Kartik, the audience is in awe of how they give out social messages and as Shivangi was re-introduced as Sirat, their chemistry was all the more loved. On the other hand, while we saw Erica Fernandes strike amazing chemistry with Parth Samthaan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, she is all set to comeback with the third instalment of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi with Shaheer Sheikh.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will soon see Erica and Shaheer in an all-new avatar.

Both the on-screen pairings are much loved for the way their characters and the storyline, make the audience fall in love with them. However, if we were to choose between the two, it would put us into a fix! We hence turn to the readers of Tellychakkar.com to share their opinion as to which pairing to their like better amongst Mohsin Khan – Shivangi Joshi and Shaheer Sheikh – Erica Fernandes?

Let us know in the comments below!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered on 12 January 2009 and is the second longest-running Indian television soap opera. Produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, it initially starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra and currently stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was produced by Beyond Dreams Entertainment. It aired on Sony Entertainment Television from 29 February 2016. It starred Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

