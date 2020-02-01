TC Poll Results: Kushal Tandon LOSES DRASTICALLY as the audience gives 100 percent votes Shivin Narang - Jennifer Winget’s chemistry in Beyhadh!

MUMBAI: It was during the time when Beyhadh was on-air on Sony TV that the character of Arjun and Maya were the hottest pair on television. They had taken the small screen by storm in a short span of time.

Their love story surpassed extreme level of love. They are gripped by passion that every young girl/boy dreams of. The growing attraction and closeness has made them super popular amongst viewers. While the original drama was all about love and obsession, the drama now revolves around hatred, betrayal and revenge.

The show, ever since the very start was exciting, dark and mysterious. While we cannot wait to tune into the show daily at 9 pm, there is another reason why we love watching the show. The characters of MJ and Rudra too are very intriguing and currently we are aware that Maya wants to take revenge from MJ by killing his family members thereby destroying him.

While this season showcases Jennifer paired opposite Shivin, we could not decide that if we were to pair Jennifer with the two actors, whom does she have a better chemistry with? We hence ran an audience poll and the results were absolutely shocking!

Shivin received a 100 percent votes over Jennifer!

What are your thoughts on the same?