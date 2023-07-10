TC Poll Results: Lakshmi OVER RULES Akshara and Katha as the best dressed bride!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently held a poll where three actresses, in their prominent characters from their TV shows transformed as brides.

We are talking about ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ where Akshara became a bride for Abhimanyu. In ‘Katha Ankahee’, Katha turned into a pretty bride for Viaan before the big drama and twist and in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, Lakshmi got married to Rishi.

Also Read: Tellychakkar Poll! Fans chose Ram Charan over Prabhas for playing Ram in their movies

The actresses who play the roles of the characters are Pranali Rathod, Aditi Dev Sharma and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Well, while Akshara was dressed in a baby blue coloured lehenga choli with intricate jewellery and make-up which was on-point, Katha had the viewers smitten in gamthi work gold lehenga-choli with nosering, maang tikka and jadau jewellery. Lakshmi, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a traditional romantic red saree with gold ornaments.

We held a poll to know who looked better as a bride in their beautiful lehenga cholis!

Today, we present to you the results for the same.

According to the poll, the audience voted most for Aishwarya Khare in the role of Lakshmi from the show Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV.

Take a look:

Also Read: Must Read! Besharam Rang or Chaleya; which is audiences’ favourite romantic track? View Poll Results

Show your love for Aishwarya in the comment section below!