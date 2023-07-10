TC Poll Results: Lakshmi OVER RULES Akshara and Katha as the best dressed bride!

The actresses who play the roles of the characters are Pranali Rathod, Aditi Dev Sharma and Aishwarya Khare respectively. We held a poll to know who looked better as a bride in their beautiful lehenga cholis! View the results below…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 15:48
Lakshmi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently held a poll where three actresses, in their prominent characters from their TV shows transformed as brides.

We are talking about ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ where Akshara became a bride for Abhimanyu. In ‘Katha Ankahee’, Katha turned into a pretty bride for Viaan before the big drama and twist and in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, Lakshmi got married to Rishi.

Also Read: Tellychakkar Poll! Fans chose Ram Charan over Prabhas for playing Ram in their movies

The actresses who play the roles of the characters are Pranali Rathod, Aditi Dev Sharma and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Well, while Akshara was dressed in a baby blue coloured lehenga choli with intricate jewellery and make-up which was on-point, Katha had the viewers smitten in gamthi work gold lehenga-choli with nosering, maang tikka and jadau jewellery. Lakshmi, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a traditional romantic red saree with gold ornaments.

We held a poll to know who looked better as a bride in their beautiful lehenga cholis!

Today, we present to you the results for the same.

According to the poll, the audience voted most for Aishwarya Khare in the role of Lakshmi from the show Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV.

Take a look:

Also Read: Must Read! Besharam Rang or Chaleya; which is audiences’ favourite romantic track? View Poll Results

Show your love for Aishwarya in the comment section below! 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TellyChakkar Poll TellyChakkar poll results Akshara Abhimanyu Katha Ankahee Katha Viaan Bhagya Lakshmi Lakshmi Rishi Pranali Rathod Aditi Dev Sharma Aishwarya Khare TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 15:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Ik Kudi Punjab Di actress Rajani Gupta bags Amazon Mini's 'Bahut Heroine Banti Hai and Jio Cinema's Illegal 3!
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Exclusive! King Himavat was beyond being a good ruler, he was an emotional father: Sanjeev Sharma on experience shooting for Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav
MUMBAI: Colors' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
What! Apart from Mimi Kriti Sanon got 6 disasters in a row, she should change her game post the National award win
MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, the actress...
Must Read: The chemistry of #AkshNav will always be cherished by fans more #AbhiRa in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens....
Must Read! “Season 3 leke aao jaldi” Netizens reacts as the Mirzapur team celebrates anniversary of the release
MUMBAI: Mirzapur is indeed one of the most loved shows of all time, the series that has successful season 1 and season...
This Navratri, Gokuldham Society is all geared up splendid Navratri celebrations in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI: The festive spirit is running high, and Gokuldham residents are busy preparing for the Navratri festivities....
Recent Stories
Kriti
What! Apart from Mimi Kriti Sanon got 6 disasters in a row, she should change her game post the National award win
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rajani
Exclusive: Ik Kudi Punjab Di actress Rajani Gupta bags Amazon Mini's 'Bahut Heroine Banti Hai and Jio Cinema's Illegal 3!
Sanjeev
Exclusive! King Himavat was beyond being a good ruler, he was an emotional father: Sanjeev Sharma on experience shooting for Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav
AkshNav
Must Read: The chemistry of #AkshNav will always be cherished by fans more #AbhiRa in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Gokuldham
This Navratri, Gokuldham Society is all geared up splendid Navratri celebrations in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour at Ramlila celebrations at Lal Quila in New Delhi!
Ankit Siwach
Ankit Siwach spills the beans on his new cameo in Prateek Sharma’s popular show Radha Mohan; says he is blessed