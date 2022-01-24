TC Poll Results: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai' is suddenly all about Marriages, Here's what the Audiences think!

MUMBAI: In addition to being one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has won the hearts of fans thanks to Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu Birla), Pranali Rathod (Akshara Goenka), and Karishma Sawant (Aarohi Goenka). 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

As we have seen in the show, the Goenkas questioned the Birlas about Abhimanyu's absence. But the tables turned when Aarohi tells them that even Akshara is missing. Later, Aarohi showed them a photograph of Abhimanyu and Akshara going to the temple. Aarohi tells them that she won't let Akshara quash her dreams and leaves from there. Both the families follow her. She reaches the temple while Abhimanyu and Akshara proceed to get married, she is left in shock looking at the sight. Abhimanyu and Akshara as standing there with their hands folded in front of Lord Shiva.

For a couple of weeks now, the plot is revolving around the marriage of Abhimanyu and Aarohi, but also his dilemma about his love for Akshara, we have everything from dream scenes to scheming but everything seems to be about Marriage, and it seems as if they are lagging with the storyline to not get Akshara and Abhimanyu together.

And it seems like Audiences are not really liking the delay in Abhimanyu and Akshara's love story.

TellyChakkar asked the audiences in a poll whether the story is revolving around just the marriages.

And 53% of the audience feels that the show is dragging Akshara and Abhimanyu's union and focusing too much on the dilemma of their marriage.

Whereas, 47% of the audiences feel that this plot is justified and only makes their union worth the wait.

While it seems that the audiences seem divided on the topic, they are surely very fond of Abhimanyu and Akshara's chemistry and can't wait for when they finally get together.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod star as Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus.

