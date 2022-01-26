TC POLL: Why Is Vanraj given a clean chit but Kavya blamed so much for causing trouble in Anupama? Check Out what the Audiences Say!

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama's new life and how the Shah family is against her. Baa and Vanraj's hatred for Anupama is increasing and they are finding ways to put her down. But Anupama is standing strong and is fighting every obstacle and is coming out as a winner.

As we have seen over the course of the show, Kavya has created trouble but only because she is insecure about her relationship with Vanraj.

The audiences don’t disagree that Kavya has pulled nasty tricks to bring differences in the Shah family.

But, the audiences also feel that Sometimes when it is not Kavya’s fault and majorly Vanraj it gets sidetracked even if he might have done something terrible and unacceptable. Anything evil or bad that Vanraj does gets pushed under the rug under the pretense of ‘that's how Vanraj is’ but then why do we expect Better from Kavya who has never been okay with Anupama.

We have higher moral standards from the character that is openly flawed and never pretends to be right but there is an open book policy for Vanraj who gets less liability.

Tellychakkar took a poll from the Audiences and asked them the Question;

Is Vanraj given a clean chit but Kavya blamed so much for causing trouble in Anupama?

57% of the audience feel that Yes, Vanraj is given lenient treatment in the show, the characters in the show as well let go of so many things that Vanraj does, and even if it becomes a matter, it doesn't blow up to another extent. But If Kavya does something which has always been her nature it gets a harsher reaction from the family as if it's become an easily blamed target.

Whereas, 43% of the People feel that Kavya has had bad intentions since day one and even Vanraj gets blamed for his bad behavior and decisions.

The polls clearly reflect the majority of the audiences want a little more culpability for Vanraj from the family when does something bad.

