TC Trivia! Not just Aditya but even the Tripathi's exit isn't justified in StarPlus' Imlie

Jyoti comes on a positive note but her real motives unveil soon. She even tries to kill the girl who went, to tell the truth to Imlie. She later tries to create differences between Imlie and Aryan by getting closer to him. Imlie takes the girl to the hospital but she slips into a coma, Jyoti later turns Narmada completely against Imlie and adds fuel to her hatred at every weak moment.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 14:57
TC Trivia! Not just Aditya but even the Tripathi's exit isn't justified in StarPlus' Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

Also read: Imlie: Finally! Imlie apologises to her mother for misbehaving with her; Meethi thanks Aryan for taking care of her daughter unconditionally

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. We had exclusively updated about the exit of Aditya aka Manasvi Vashisht from the show. 

Well, the current track netizens feel that the story hasn't progressed any bit, instead, it feels like it is the same story with a new hero and family. Well, talking about the exit of the actors from the show, their portrayal of exit was not justified onscreen. There was no closure given to the characters for their exit. A source close to the show even revealed that the scenes were even cut and that ended up looking nonsensical onscreen. 

In the upcoming episode, Aryan finally survives the assassin's gunshot. However, the life ahead for him and Imlie is not easier because Jyoti teamed up with Badi Maa and Gudiya. Therefore, the prime twist comes when Imlie gets to know about her pregnancy while here Aryan gets his medical report that he can never become a father. Unfortunately, this major confusion affects Aryan and Imlie's trustworthy relationship.

And ultimately, Imlie's pregnancy doesn't turn out real but is fake because in actuality there is a huge conspiracy behind this pregnancy twist. In the upcoming track, soon, the huge conspiracy makes Imlie believe that she is pregnant when in actuality she is not.

Also read: Imlie: Shocking! Is Imlie’s pregnancy fake?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

Sumbul Touqeer Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie aryalie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 14:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Glam Queen! Shweta Tiwari looks drop dead gorgeous in all black outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
EXCLUSIVE! The comic timings and delivering dialogues of Yug gave me the confidence that I can pull of such shades too : Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey actor Anuj Khurana
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Oh No! Vivaan tells Simar about Dhami’s breakdown, Aarav sees Samar getting close to Simar
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Nima Denzongpa: Oh No! Priyal plays a trick to put Sunita in a bad spot, Gulshan insults Sunita
MUMBAI: In the show, we see how Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her...
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! After the matchfixing case, Karan to be blamed for Natasha’s kidnapping
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
SENSUOUS! Avneet Kaur sets trends donning twisted, Halter-Neck Tops, check out her sizzling pictures!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read ...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Jugjugg Jeeyo posters gets trolling, netizens saying it is going to be Kalank part 2
Shocking! Jugjugg Jeeyo posters gets trolling, netizens saying it is going to be Kalank part 2
Latest Video