TC Trivia! Not just Aditya but even the Tripathi's exit isn't justified in StarPlus' Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. We had exclusively updated about the exit of Aditya aka Manasvi Vashisht from the show.

Well, the current track netizens feel that the story hasn't progressed any bit, instead, it feels like it is the same story with a new hero and family. Well, talking about the exit of the actors from the show, their portrayal of exit was not justified onscreen. There was no closure given to the characters for their exit. A source close to the show even revealed that the scenes were even cut and that ended up looking nonsensical onscreen.

In the upcoming episode, Aryan finally survives the assassin's gunshot. However, the life ahead for him and Imlie is not easier because Jyoti teamed up with Badi Maa and Gudiya. Therefore, the prime twist comes when Imlie gets to know about her pregnancy while here Aryan gets his medical report that he can never become a father. Unfortunately, this major confusion affects Aryan and Imlie's trustworthy relationship.

And ultimately, Imlie's pregnancy doesn't turn out real but is fake because in actuality there is a huge conspiracy behind this pregnancy twist. In the upcoming track, soon, the huge conspiracy makes Imlie believe that she is pregnant when in actuality she is not.

