Team Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan cast spreads positivity during lockdown!

MUMBAI: The pandemic in the country has created a negative impact on the people and the economy. Waking up to an increased number of positive cases and deaths in the nation is not a pleasant thing to read.

Amid the depressing environment and the ongoing lockdown, MTV India popular youth show Kaisi Hai Yaariyan is doing its bit in spreading positivity among people.

Niti Taylor, Karan Jotwani, Utkarsh Gupta, Abhishek Malik, Dishank Arora, Krissan Barretto, and the entire team of the show shot a video where they could be seen encouraging people to stay strong amidst the ongoing crisis, fight against the disease and support each other as much as possible.

Niti shared it on her social media captioning it as, 'Kaise Yeh Yaariaan, Hey guys, Thought of lifting your spirits during this lockdown and trying period. We all got together to spread love and happiness?? We hope you get tinnie Minnie happiness after seeing this video!'

Have a look.