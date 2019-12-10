News

Team Sanjivani’s fun photos will give you major friendship goals!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2019 04:33 PM

MUMBAI: Sanjivani is one of the most popular shows on TV today. The medical drama is loved by the audience not only for its storyline but also the performances of the star cast.

Team Sanjivani recently headed out for a dinner and Surbhi Chandna shared videos and photos from a fun evening on social media. Surbhi joined Namit Khanna, Jason Tham, Kunal Bhan and others for a fun evening together.

The gorgeous diva took to Instagram to share some videos and also a team photo with Sanjivani co-stars. In the photo, Dr Ishani aka Surbhi can be seen clad in a gorgeous white floral dress with flats while Namit can be seen sporting a cool and casual look in a green shirt with blue denim.

Have a look.


Doesn’t the gang give you major friendship goals?

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags > Sanjivani, Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Jason Tham, Kunal Bhan, Ishani, TellyChakkar,

