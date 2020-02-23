Tehseen Poonawalla: As soon as I met Monica, I knew she was the one for me!

MUMBAI: Ace news analyst, Ex Bigg Boss Contestant and media personality Tehseen Poonwalla’s Instagram account is testimony to the fact that he and his wife Monica Vadera share an amazing relationship. The two often put up mushy posts about each other and all we can say is that these two have clearly found their soulmates! Well, turns out that one look at Monica was enough for Tehseen, who originally didn’t even want to get hitched, realize that she was the woman of his dreams. “I actually never wanted to get married. I just thought I would be single all my life. I did not think that I was ready for commitment and therefore, I wasn't looking for a partner. When I met Monica, my life partner, my wife, while I believe that I would never get married, as soon as I met her, I knew that she was the one for me!” he says.

However, he does admit that marriage is tough. “I think it's very tough, whether it's an arranged marriage or a love marriage because people evolve, people change, people have different expectations. That obviously multiplies in an arranged marriage with two people who are absolute strangers. But I think that arranged marriages fine as long as the couple is given time to get to know each other,” he says.

He adds, “If families introduce to people, that's fine, as long as the people get to know each other, and there's some amount of commonality and some amount of definition of how to spend your life going forward. Without that, if it's just simply two strangers who are put together in the situation and forced to get married with a gun on their heads. They may work in some cases, but there are a lot of cases where they could be a regret that I never explored further options. A lot of marriages may continue because of family or societal pressures, which is a very bad situation to be in.”